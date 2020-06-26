26-Jun-2020 9:26 AM
Volaris to operate 50% of capacity originally published for Jul-2020
Volaris announced (25-Jun-2020) the carrier plans to operate 50% of its capacity (as measured by ASMs) in Jul-2020 versus the originally published schedule, in response to a gradual recovery in demand for its air transportation services. This represents an increase compared May/Jun-2020 where capacity operated represented approximately 12% and 35% the itinerary originally published. [more - original PR - English/Spanish]