Volaris outlines new EVP appointments

Volaris appointed (05-Jan-2018) Holger Blankenstein and Fernando Suárez as EVPs, effective immediately. Mr Blankenstein will have overall responsibility for revenue generation, customer service and operations of the airline group while Mr Suárez will have overall responsibility for finance, business development and CFO functions of the group. Both positions will report directly to CEO Enrique Beltranena. Mr Blankenstein and Mr Suárez have been with Volaris since its launch 12 years ago, and had been performing the CCO and CFO roles, respectively. [more - original PR]