Volaris reports sharp operating profit decline in 2Q2017, net loss

Volaris reported (21-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Operating revenue: MXN5982 million (USD322.3 million), +16.6% year-on-year; Passenger: MXN4252 million (USD229.1 million), +11.5%; Non-ticket: MXN1730 million (USD93.2 million), +31.4%; Operating costs: MXN5943 million (USD320.2 million), +25.3%; Fuel: MXN1694 million (USD91.3 million), +24.5%; Aircraft and engine lease: MXN1378 million (USD74.2 million), +6.5%; Operating profit: MXN39 million (USD2.1 million), -90.0%; Net profit (loss): (MXN520 million) (USD28.0 million), compared to a profit of MXN935 million (USD50.5 million) in p-c-p; Passengers: 4.1 million, +11.6%; Passenger load factor: 85.7%, -0.4ppt; Total operating revenue per ASM: MXN128.9 cents (USD 6.9 cents), stable; Passenger revenue per ASM: MXN91.7 cents (USD 4.9 cents), -4.4%; Passenger yield: MXN107.0 cents (USD 5.8 cents), -3.8%; Cost per ASM: MXN128.1 cents (USD6.9 cents), +7.5%; Cost per ASM excl fuel: MXN91.6 cents (USD 4.9 cents), +7.8%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Operating revenue: MXN11,637 million (USD600.5 million), +12.8%; Passenger: MXN8277 million (USD427.1 million), +7.2%; Non-ticket: MXN3361 million (USD173.4 million), +29.6%; Operating costs: MXN12,371 million (USD638.4 million), +36.1%; Fuel: MXN3586 million (USD185.0 million), +51.1%; Aircraft and engine lease: MXN3077 million (USD158.8 million), +22.5%; Operating profit (loss): (MXN733 million) (USD37.8 million), compared to a profit of MXN1224 million (USD63.2 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (MXN1881 million) (USD97.1 million), compared to a profit of MXN1536 million (USD79.3 million) in p-c-p; Passengers: 8.0 million, +13.5%; Passenger load factor: 84.5%, -1.1ppt; Total operating revenue per ASM: MXN126.7 cents (USD 6.5 cents), -3.3%; Passenger revenue per ASM: MXN90.1 cents (USD 4.6 cents), -8.1%; Passenger yield: MXN106.7 cents (USD 5.5 cents), -6.9%; Operating cost per ASM: MXN134.7 cents (USD 7.0 cents), +16.6%; Cost per ASM excl fuel: MXN95.6 cents (USD 4.9 cents), +12.1%; Total assets: MXN19,851 million (USD1024 million); Cash and cash equivalents: MXN5981 million (USD308.6 million); Total liabilities: MXN11,253 million (USD580.7 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.053871 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.051603 for 1H2017