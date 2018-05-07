Loading
Volaris reports highest April pax since 2013 in Apr-2018

Volaris reported (07-May-2018) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.5 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.2 million, +11.3%;
    • International: 279,000, -7.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.5%, +0.2ppt;
    • Domestic: 88.9%, +1.0ppt;
    • International: 74.9%, -2.5ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the group's highest April passengers since 2013. [more - original PR]

