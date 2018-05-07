8-May-2018 9:01 AM
Volaris reports highest April pax since 2013 in Apr-2018
Volaris reported (07-May-2018) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Apr-2018:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.2 million, +11.3%;
- International: 279,000, -7.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.5%, +0.2ppt;
- Domestic: 88.9%, +1.0ppt;
- International: 74.9%, -2.5ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the group's highest April passengers since 2013. [more - original PR]