Volaris projects operating revenue of up to USD2.8bn in 2022

Volaris projected (25-Feb-2022) operating revenue will grow from USD2.2 billion in 2021 to between USD2.6 billion and USD2.8 billion in 2022. Capital expenditure is expected to fall in the range of between USD140 million and USD145 million. ASM growth is projected at around 25% compared to 2021. CEO Enrique Beltranena said the carrier will continue to focus on building its core VFR and leisure markets in 2022, adding that the market environment is "very healthy", with demand in the Mexican market trending higher than pre-pandemic levels. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]