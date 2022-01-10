10-Jan-2022 4:41 PM
Volaris pax up 11% to 24.4m in 2021, compared to 2019
Volaris reported (09-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 2.6 million, +31.4% compared to Dec-2019;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, +36.2%;
- International: 495,000, +14.2%;
- RPM: +27.2%;
- Domestic: +34.9%;
- International: +10.8%;
- ASM: +30.7%;
- Domestic: +35.5%;
- International: +20.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.9%, -2.3pp;
- Domestic: 89%, -0.4pp;
- International: 78.7%, -7.1pp;
- 2021:
- Passengers: 24.4 million, +11.1% compared to 2019;
- Domestic: 19.8 million, +12.4%;
- International: 4.6 million, +5.7%;
- RPM: +13.2%;
- Domestic: +17.5%;
- International: +2.8%;
- ASM: +14.7%;
- Domestic: 19%;
- International: +5.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.7%, -1.1pp;
- Domestic: 86.9%, -1.1pp;
- International: 79.2%, -1.8pp. [more - original PR]
