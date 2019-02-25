Become a CAPA Member
25-Feb-2019 1:27 PM

Volaris outlines Mexican market conditions in 4Q2018 and 2018

Volaris detailed (22-Feb-2019) 4Q2018 and 2018 market conditions as follows:

  • Resilient macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand:
    • Macroeconomic indicators in Mexico during 2018 were stable, with retail sales increasing 5% year-on-year;
    • Remittances increased 9.4% in 4Q2018 and and 10.5% in 2018;
    • Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator increased by 18% in 4Q2018 and 12% in 2018;
  • Air traffic volume increase: Mexico DGAC reported a 10.6% increase in passenger volume in 4Q2018:
    • Domestic passenger volume increased 10.6%;
    • International passenger volume increased 3.8%;
  • Exchange rate volatility: The MXN depreciated 4.7% against the USD, from an average exchange rate of MXN18.93 pesos per USD1 in 4Q2017 to MXN19.83 per USD1 in 4Q2018;
    • Volaris booked a foreign exchange gain of MXN384 million (USD20 million), mainly as a consequence of USD net monetary asset position;
  • Higher fuel prices: The average fuel cost per gallon increased 32.8% and 29.3% year over in 4Q2018 and 2018, respectively. [more - original PR]

