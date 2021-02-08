Volaris operating 30% of its Mexico-US network

Volaris announced (04-Feb-2021) it expects demand weakness and booking curves to compress in 1Q2021. The carrier operates approximately 30% of its Mexico-US network and expects a short term reduction in cross border demand as a result of recent US regulations requiring international passengers arriving in the US to have completed a negative COVID-19 test not more than 72 hours prior to departure. As a result, Volaris' network plans for 1Q2021 will be more conservative, focused on deploying appropriate levels of capacity to align with the changing demand environment. [more - original PR]