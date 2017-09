Volaris set to grow LCC links into Colima

Mexico Tourism Ministry of Colima Tourism Minister Cesar Castañeda Vázquez del Mercado, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, revealed (11-Sep-2017) that Mexican LCC Volaris is considering introducing additional service from Colima Airport. The news comes just a week before Aeromexico will introduce a weekly Mexico City–Colima service from 18-Sep-2017 driven by a growth in the region's tourism sector. Volaris already serves Colima from Tijuana, a route it has served since Jun-2012.