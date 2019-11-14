Volaris freezes growth in Costa Rica due to increase in costs, making it 'unviable' for aviation

Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (13-Nov-2019) the carrier decided to "freeze the growth" of its subsidiary, Volaris Costa Rica, due to an increase in taxes, fuel and airport costs at San Jose Juan Santamaria International Airport. Mr Beltranena stated: "An increase in operational costs for Volaris of around 59% make it unviable for any carrier to develop the local aviation".