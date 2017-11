Volaris placed (15-Nov-2017) an order for 80 A320neo family aircraft worth USD9.3 billion, 46 of which are A320neo and 34 A321neo, to be delivered from 2022 to 2026. This order is part of Indigo Partners' 430 A320neo family order, and is an addition to Volaris' 41 A320neo Family order to be delivered between 2017 and 2021. The new aircraft will be used to support Volaris' targeted growth markets in the US, Mexico and Central America. [more - original PR]