Volaris emerges from pandemic with a 'certain nimbleness' and seeking opportunities

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'For Mexico's LCC Volaris there is opportunity in crisis', stated (27-Sep-2020) the COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered the dynamics of commercial aviation, with LCCs emerging with a certain nimbleness, and seizing on opportunities created by the crisis. That trend has firmly taken hold in Mexico, where the country's largest ULCC Volaris is making a push as its rivals shrink and Volaris is not immune from the larger challenges ushered in by the crisis, but the airline is using its pre-crisis strengths to bolster its position further in a key Latin American market. CAPA concluded: But competitive dynamics could change in Mexico once the country's only full service carrier Aeromexico emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. With corporate demand expected to remain depressed for the foreseeable future, Aeromexico will likely bolster its pursuit of leisure customers. [more - CAPA Analysis]