28-Feb-2022 4:41 PM

Volaris CEO expects Mexico to recover US FAA Category 1 safety rating in spring 2022

Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena stated (25-Feb-2022) he expects Mexico to recover its US FAA Category 1 safety rating at the end of spring 2022. Mr Beltranena said the corrective action plan implemented by Mexico's Federal Civil Aviation Agency has made "significant progress". As previously reported by CAPA, Mexico's air safety rating was downgraded to Category 2 in May-2021. [more - original PR]

