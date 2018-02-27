VNC members reject easyJet cabin crew collective labour agreement

Netherlands' VNC union reported (27-Feb-2017) the following updates on a collective labour agreement (CLA) for its members among easyJet's Amsterdam based cabin crew:

94% of VNC members voted on collective bargaining agreement previously negotiated between the union and carrier;

Results indicated 50% in favour of accepting the CLA and 50% against;

Mr Sneijder voted against accepting the CLA. In the event of a split vote, chairman of VNC's cabin crew section Ron Sneijder has the right to the deciding vote;;



VNC has made contact with easyJet to resume negotiations following the negative vote.

As previously reported by CAPA, VNC successfully negotiated salary increases for easyJet cabin crew between 11% and 24%, based on age, length of employment and position. [more - original PR]