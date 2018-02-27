VLM's Belgian fleet and operations acquired by Dutch investor

CAPA - Centre for Aviation confirmed (26-Feb-2018) VLM Airlines' operations at Brussels Airport were acquired by a Dutch investor along with the company's A320s, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. As previously reported by CAPA, VLM owner SHS Aviation retained its holding of VLM Airlines Antwerp and VLM Airlines Slovenia, however the Belgian operations were separated from the group and acquired by an unspecified Dutch investor.