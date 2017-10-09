VLM Airlines schedules relaunch with Antwerp-London City service

VLM Airlines announced (06-Oct-2017) plans to resume Antwerp-London City service from 30-Oct-2017 following an absence of more than nine years. Service will operate 19 times weekly, according to the schedule published on the carrier's official website. Cityjet plans to suspend London City-Anterp service from 27-Oct-2017. London City Airport CCO Richard Hill said: "We welcome the return of VLM Airlines to London City to operate this speedy and convenient Antwerp route, which is the only connection between a UK airport to Belgium's second largest city. The link is particularly valued by frequent flyers on business, and VLM's commencement of services on 30 October ensures business as usual for passengers". VLM Airlines stated a new online booking system will be available by its official website, and "further details" will be confirmed about its winter 2017/18 programme "in the following days". [more - original PR]