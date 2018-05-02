VivaColombia rebranded to Viva Air Colombia

Grupo Viva Air announced (02-May-2018) VivaColombia rebranded as Viva Air Colombia to resemble Grupo Viva's other carrier, Viva Air Peru and in line with the group's expansion plans. Both carriers' are also accessible via one website, vivaair.com. Grupo Viva Air CEO Félix Antelo stated: "As the group grows and new markets are open, the carriers will maintain the name of the group and the country as a nickname". He added the group expects to handle 34% more passengers in Colombia in 2018 and over 100% more in Peru. [more - original PR - Spanish]