VivaAerobus orders 41 A321neos
VivaAerobus and Airbus signed (18-Jul-2018) a USD3.5 billion amendment for 25 additional A321neo aircraft and 16 conversions of A320neos to A321neos in the airline's existing order. Total order book is as follows:
- A320ceo: 15;
- A320neo: 24;
- A321neo: 41.
VivaAerobus' backlog increased from 36 to 61 aircraft. VivaAerobus will announce the engine selection at a later date. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the carrier's current A320neos are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW11G engines. Grupo Viva Aerobus CEO Gian Carlo Nucci stated: "Our decision to introduce the A321neo to our fleet reflects our long term commitment to cost reduction, to innovation, operational and environmental efficiency, and enhancing our passenger experience. These additional aircraft will allow us to capture opportunities in Mexico, and we can think of no aircraft better suited than the A321neo with 240 seats with which to endeavour our growth objectives". As previously reported by CAPA, Mexico City airport infrastructure is facing saturation issues and carriers operating at Mexico City Juarez International Airport have been trying to address constraints by upgauging aircraft. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - VivaAerobus - Spanish]