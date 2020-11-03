Viva Aerobus resumes 100% of normal capacity

Viva Aerobus announced (30-Oct-2020) the carrier resumed 100% of its operational capacity in Nov-2020. The carrier will operate 109 routes during the month, 96 domestic and 13 international. The carrier will launch the following routes in Nov-2020:

Viva Aerobus director general Juan Carlos Zuazua stated: "It fills us with pride to be one of the first carriers in the Americas to reactivate 100% of operational capacity". [more - original PR - Spanish]