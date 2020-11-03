3-Nov-2020 10:58 AM
Viva Aerobus resumes 100% of normal capacity
Viva Aerobus announced (30-Oct-2020) the carrier resumed 100% of its operational capacity in Nov-2020. The carrier will operate 109 routes during the month, 96 domestic and 13 international. The carrier will launch the following routes in Nov-2020:
- Cancun-Aguascalientes effective 02-Nov-2020;
- Cancun-San Luis Potosi effective 04-Nov-2020;
- Mexico City-Acapulco effective 12-Nov-2020;
- Mexico City-Campeche effective 12-Nov-2020;
- Mexico City-Chetumal effective 12-Nov-2020;
- Mexico City-Ciudad del Carmen effective 13-Nov-2020;
- Mexico City-Dallas Fort Worth effective 13-Nov-2020;
- Monterrey-Los Mochis effective 02-Nov-2020.
Viva Aerobus director general Juan Carlos Zuazua stated: "It fills us with pride to be one of the first carriers in the Americas to reactivate 100% of operational capacity". [more - original PR - Spanish]