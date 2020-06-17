Become a CAPA Member
17-Jun-2020 3:52 PM

Viva Aerobus reports 'a solid and adequate liquidity level' to face COVID-19

Viva Aerobus CFO Jose Golffier stated (15-Jun-2020) the carrier conducted its 10th unsecured debt placement in the Mexican market at the beginning of 1Q2020, with the issuance of debt securities in the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), for MXN426 million (USD19 million). The carrier' cash and equivalents balance was at MXN3.2 billion (USD142.73 million) as of 31-Mar-2020, with a net debt of MXN32 million (USD1.43 million) and a leverage ratio of 4.65x, "showing a solid and adequate liquidity level" to face the COVID-19 pandemic. [more - original PR]

