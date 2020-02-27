Viva Aerobus reports 16.4% increase in ancillary revenue in 2019, driving 'highly competitive fares'

Viva Aerobus CFO Jose Golffier reported (24-Feb-2020) a 16.4% year-on-year increase in ancillary revenues in 2019, making up 45% of operating revenue. Mr Golffier commented on the figures, stating: "The meaningful participation of ancillary revenue allows Viva Aerobus to offer highly competitive fares and cope up with fluctuations at key variables behind ticket prices, while benefitting the travellers' pockets, whose preference for our airline is steadily increasing quarter-over-quarter". [more - original PR]