Viva Aerobus named LCC Of The Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (01-Dec-2022) Viva Aerobus was named LCC Of The Year at the CAPA Awards for Excellence. Viva Aerobus was one of the few airlines to fully restore its capacity in record time following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is expecting passenger numbers for FY2022 to grow approximately 80% compared to 2019. The carrier has grown to become Mexico's second largest domestic airline by passenger numbers. Since the start of the pandemic, Viva Aerobus has taken advantage of changes in the Mexican market by expanding its hubs in Mexico City and Monterrey and other bases such as Cancun, Guadalajara and Tijuana.