2-Dec-2020 1:11 PM
Viva Aerobus increases operations in Dec-2020 by 10% compared to Dec-2019
Viva Aerobus announced (30-Nov-2020) plans to increase operational capacity by 10% year-on-year in Dec-2020. The carrier will operate 128 routes, comprising 103 domestic and 25 international. The carrier plans to launch new services from Mexico City to Ciudad Obregón, Durango, Los Mochis and Chicago. In addition, services will be resumed from Mexicali to Guadalajara and Monterrey; from Guadalajara to Houston and Culiacán; and Mexico City-Ixtapa Zihuatanejo. Seasonal routes will be resumed such as Monterrey-Los Angeles, Cancun-Newark and Chicago services from Guanajuato, Monterrey, Morelia and Zacatecas. Viva Aerobus incorporated five aircraft (three A321neo and two A320neo) in 2020, totalling 41 aircraft. [more - original PR - Spanish]