Viva Aerobus chief planning officer: Lack of speed from governments impacts consumers

Viva Aerobus EVP and chief planning and alliances officer Javier Suarez Casado, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, said (09-May-2024) "Whenever there's friction between the industry and governments it's because there's not enough dialogue". Mr Casado also commented on the carrier's motion with Allegiant Air to the US Department of Transportation (DoT), requesting the DoT review the companies' proposed joint venture agreement, stating: "Lack of speed, in general from governments, affects customers. And this is the perfect example of how lack of speed impacts consumers".