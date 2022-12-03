Become a CAPA Member
Viva Aerobus chief network and alliances officer sees 'great opportunity' in Mexico City

Viva Aerobus chief network and alliances officer Javier Suárez Casado, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) "I think there's a great opportunity in Mexico City". Regarding operations across Mexico City Juárez International Airport, Mexico City Felipe Ángeles International Airport and Mexico City Toluca Airport, Mr Casado said it is "great to have these three platforms for us to grow".

