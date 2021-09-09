Viva Aerobus CEO: Mexican Government was right not to support industry

Viva Aerobus CEO Juan Carlos Zuazua, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (09-Sep-2021) the Mexican Government "made the right decision" in not supporting or interfering with the industry at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Zuazua said the government's definition of the industry as essential allowed the airline to recover much faster than in other regions, as it was allowed to continue flying and operating.