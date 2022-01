Vistara reported (10-Jan-2022) it expanded its fleet by more than 25% since Apr-2020, despite the impact of COVID-19. The airline now has a fleet of 51 aircraft, comprising 40 A320s, four A321neos, five Boeing 737-800s and two 787-9s. Vistara also increased its market share from 4.2% in Jul-2020 to 7.5% in Nov-2021. [more - original PR]