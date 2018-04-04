Vistara completes initial fleet order with arrival of 20th aircraft; orders two A320neos

Vistara received (04-Apr-2018) its 20th aircraft and seventh A320neo powered by CFM engines. The aircraft arrived in Delhi on 04-Apr-2018 and with this milestone addition, Vistara completes its initial aircraft order as planned at the early stages of setting up the airline. Vistara will use the new aircraft to increase frequencies on existing routes to scale up operations in the domestic market, while gearing up to start international operations soon. In addition to its initial order of 20 aircraft, Vistara had placed an order of two more A320neo aircraft that are expected to be delivered by Jun-2018 and will enable the airline's international operations. Vistara CEO Leslie Thng stated: "This is not just another addition to our fleet, but a landmark one that signals Vistara's arrival on the global map and marks the beginning of our next phase of growth. What Vistara has achieved in three years is nothing less than phenomenal, and we're confident that our distinctive approach to the business will continue to set new benchmarks for the industry". Vistara's new aircraft comes in cabin configuration of 158 seats (eight business class, 24 premium economy and 126 economy class). [more - original PR]