27-Jul-2020 9:23 AM

Vistara A321neo features 12 lie flat seats

Vistara and Airbus confirmed (24-Jul-2020) the airline took delivery of its first A321neo. The aircraft is equipped with the following:

  • 188 seats, comprising 12 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats and 152 economy seats;
  • All seats feature four way adjustable headrests and movable armrests;
  • USB charging points in every seat;
  • Onboard WiFi connectivity for passengers;
  • 12 lie flat seats in business class;
  • In seat touchscreen monitors in all three cabins with HD display. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

