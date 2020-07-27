27-Jul-2020 9:23 AM
Vistara A321neo features 12 lie flat seats
Vistara and Airbus confirmed (24-Jul-2020) the airline took delivery of its first A321neo. The aircraft is equipped with the following:
- 188 seats, comprising 12 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats and 152 economy seats;
- All seats feature four way adjustable headrests and movable armrests;
- USB charging points in every seat;
- Onboard WiFi connectivity for passengers;
- 12 lie flat seats in business class;
- In seat touchscreen monitors in all three cabins with HD display. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]