Visitor arrivals to Turkey down 69% in Feb-2021
Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported (09-Apr-2021) visitor arrivals to Turkey for Feb-2021. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 537,976, -69.0% year-on-year;
- Bulgaria: 33,668, -77.9%;
- Russia: 87,046, -18.8%;
- Iraq: 36,188, -60.6%;
- Ukraine: 29,978, -23.7%;
- Germany: 32,787, -79.4%. [more - original PR]
