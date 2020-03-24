24-Mar-2020 11:17 AM
Visitor arrivals to Thailand down 42.8% to 2.1m in Feb-2020
Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported (23-Mar-2020) visitor arrivals to Thailand for Feb-2020. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 2.1 million, -42.8% year-on-year;
- Russia: 214,315, +11.9%;
- Malaysia: 196,099, -39.6%;
- China: 160,564, -84.9%;
- Laos: 136,089, -0.9%;
- Japan: 136,045, -15.9%;
- France: 109,115, -5.3%;
- Germany: 903,79, -11.3%;
- India: 86,779, -29.6%;
- UK: 83,056, -9.8%;
- US: 72,484, -24.6%;
- Cambodia: 59,416, -12.4%;
- South Korea: 50,549, -72.6%;
- Sweden: 44,597, -7.9%;
- Vietnam: 43,532, -42.5%;
- Australia: 42,222, -18.0%;
- Tourism expenditure: THB103.7 billion (USD3.3 billion), -43.9%. [more - original PR]