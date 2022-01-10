Visitor arrivals to Sri Lanka down 90% in 2021, compared to 2019
Sri Lanka Development Authority reported (07-Jan-2022) the following tourism highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 89,506, -63% compared to Dec-2019;
- India: 23,566, -51.4%;
- Russia: 10,793, -38.5%;
- UK: 8493, -59.5%;
- Germany: 5875, -52.4%;
- Ukraine: 2562, -26.3%;
- Australia: 3129, -78.4%;
- France: 3021, -55.7%;
- Maldives: 2896, -67.9%;
- US: 2884, -76.6%;
- 2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 194,495, -89.8% compared to 2019;
- India: 56,268, -86.8%;
- Russia: 16,894, -73.8%;
- UK: 16,646, -93.5%;
- Germany: 12,442, -92.1%;
- Ukraine: 7037, -79.9%;
- France: 6549, -93.8%;
- Maldives: 6272, -91.8%;
- US: 6124, -91.9%;
- Australia: 4421, -96%. [more - original PR]
