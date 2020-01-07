Visitor arrivals to Sri Lanka down 18% in 2019
Sri Lanka's Tourism Development Authority reported (06-Jan-2020) visitor arrivals to Sri Lanka for Dec-2019 and for the 12 months ended Dec-2019. Details include:
- Dec-2019:
- Visitor arrivals: 241,663, -4.5% year-on-year;
- India: 48,442, +5.8%;
- UK: 20,984, -21.8%;
- Russia: 17,559, +56.0%;
- China (including Hong Kong and Macau): 16,648, -8.9%;
- Australia: 14,467, -3.3%;
- Germany: 12,349, -25.7%;
- US: 12,302, +39.0%;
- Maldives: 9033, -25.1%;
- France: 6824, -28.0%;
- Canada: 6512, +39.1%;
- 12 months ended Dec-2019:
-
- Visitor arrivals: 1.9 million, -18.0%;
-
- India: 355,002, -16.4%;
- UK: 198,776, -21.8%;
- China (including Hong Kong and Macau): 167,863, -36.9%;
- Germany: 134,899, -14.0%;
- Australia: 92,674, -16.5%;
- France: 87,623, -17.7%;
- Russia: 86,549, +34.2%;
- US: 68,832, -8.6%;
- Maldives: 60,278, -20.8%;
- Canada: 48,729, -7.5%. [more - original PR]
