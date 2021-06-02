2-Jun-2021 10:33 AM
Visitor arrivals to Spain down 91.2% in Apr-2021, compared to Apr-2019
Spain's Ministry for Industry, Energy and Tourism reported (01-Jun-2021) international tourist arrivals to Spain for Apr-2021. Details include:
- International arrivals: 630,647, -91.2% compared to Apr-2019;
- By market:
- Germany: 143,769, -86.7%;
- France: 116,340, -88.6%;
- Italy: 40,509, -89.4%;
- Switzerland: 38,502, -78.3%;
- Netherlands: 27,112, -90.8%;
- Portugal: 24,503, -89.5%;
- Belgium: 24,310, -90.1%;
- UK: 23,919, -98.4%;
- US: 7747, -97.0%;
- Ireland: 5456, -96.9%;
- Nordic countries: 26,980, -94.0%;
- Rest of Europe: 98,124, -81.4%;
- Visitor arrivals by air: 480,650, -91.8%. [more - original PR]
