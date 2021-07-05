Become a CAPA Member
5-Jul-2021

Visitor arrivals to Spain down 83% in May-2021, compared to May-2019

Spain's Ministry for Industry, Energy and Tourism reported (02-Jul-2021) international tourist arrivals to Spain for May-2021. Details include:

  • International arrivals: 1.4 million, -82.9% compared to May-2019;

