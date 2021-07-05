5-Jul-2021 10:28 AM
Visitor arrivals to Spain down 83% in May-2021, compared to May-2019
Spain's Ministry for Industry, Energy and Tourism reported (02-Jul-2021) international tourist arrivals to Spain for May-2021. Details include:
- International arrivals: 1.4 million, -82.9% compared to May-2019;
- By market:
- Germany: 338,408, -68.6%;
- France: 330,656, -67.7%;
- Italy: 62,850, -84.5%;
- Switzerland: 64,905, -50.8%;
- Netherlands: 72,135, -83.2%;
- Portugal: 59,481, -63.3%;
- Belgium: 69,170, -66.3%;
- UK: 51,155, -97.4%;
- US: 14,775, -95.7%;
- Ireland: 8065, -96.6%;
- Nordic countries: 42,197 -90.3%;
- Rest of Europe: 150,482, -75.3%;
- Visitor arrivals by air: 976,018, -85.5%. [more - original PR]
