4-Aug-2021 3:44 PM
Visitor arrivals to Spain down 75% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019
Spain's Ministry for Industry, Energy and Tourism reported (03-Aug-2021) the following international tourist arrivals to Spain for Jun-2021:
- International arrivals: 2.2 million, -74.9% compared to Jun-2019;
- Germany: 500,010, -61.8%;
- France: 438,560, -54.6%;
- Netherlands: 147,312, -63.5%;
- UK: 142,507, -93.1%;
- Italy: 133,987, -67.1%;
- Portugal: 104,991, -54.9%;
- Belgium: 102,011, -58.6%;
- Switzerland: 72,989, -61.8%;
- Ireland: 15,622, -94.3%;
- Nordic countries: 111,732 -77.3%;
- Rest of Europe: 246,376, -64.1%
- US: 41,618, -90.4%. [more - original PR]