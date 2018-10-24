24-Oct-2018 9:12 AM
Visitor arrivals to South Korea up 19% to 1.3m in Sep-2018
South Korea's Tourism Organisation reported (23-Oct-2018) visitor arrivals to South Korea for Sep-2018. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 1.3 million, +18.5% year-on-year;
- China: 434,595, +36.4%;
- Japan: 247,847, +12.7%;
- Taiwan: 87,351, +17.4%;
- US: 78,826, +11.1%;
- Hong Kong: 49,649, +10.3%;
- Vietnam: 37,481, +30.1%;
- Thailand: 34,298, +11.9%;
- Philippines: 33,427, -1.0%;
- Malaysia: 28,613, +37.8%;
- Russia: 23,388, +1.4%;
- Indonesia: 18,236, +9.6%;
- Canada: 15,667, +13.1%;
- Singapore: 15,346, +1.8%;
- Australia: 15,310, +18.0%;
- India: 11,393, +16.6%;
- Germany: 10,760, +3.2%;
- UK: 10,753, +5.7%;
- France: 7944, +4.0%. [more - original PR - Korean]