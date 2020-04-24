Visitor arrivals to South Korea decline 95% in Mar-2020
Korea Tourism Organisation reported (23-Apr-2020) visitor arrivals to South Korea for Mar-2020. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 83,497 million, -94.6% year-on-year;
- China: 16,595, -96.6%;
- US: 10,570, -87.5%;
- Japan: 8347, -97.8%;
- Russia: 5300, -81.1%;
- Philippines: 4539, -88.3%;
- Vietnam: 4048, -91.4%;
- Indonesia: 3760, -85.3%;
- Thailand: 2371, -95.5%;
- Malaysia: 890, -97.8%;
- Taiwan: 585, -99.4%;
- Hong kong: 262, -99.4%;
- Singapore: 219, -99.0%;
- Korean Departures: 143,366, -93.9%. [more - original PR - Korean]
