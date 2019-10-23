23-Oct-2019 3:07 PM
Visitor arrivals to South Africa up 2% in Aug-2019
Statistics South Africa reported (21-Oct-2019) visitor arrivals to South Africa for Aug-2019:
- Visitor arrivals: 896,978, +2.3% year-on-year;
- Zimbabwe: 214,388, +7.8%;
- Lesotho: 120,510, -5.4%;
- Mozambique: 115,855, -1.8%;
- Swaziland: 89,605, +16.5%;
- Botswana: 62,365, +3.8%;
- US: 34,967, +3.5%;
- UK: 30,189, -2.5%;
- Germany: 18,787, -6.7%;
- Namibia: 15,949, -1.9%;
- Zambia: 13,905, -4.1%. [more - original PR]
