Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Apr-2021 12:01 PM

Visitor arrivals to South Africa down 87.3% in Jan-2021

Statistics South Africa reported (18-Apr-2021) visitor arrivals to South Africa for Jan-2021. Details include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More