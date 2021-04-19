19-Apr-2021 12:01 PM
Visitor arrivals to South Africa down 87.3% in Jan-2021
Statistics South Africa reported (18-Apr-2021) visitor arrivals to South Africa for Jan-2021. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 139,134, -87.3% year-on-year;
- Zimbabwe: 40,579, -86.1%;
- Lesotho: 27,628, -86.5%;
- Mozambique: 28,771, -82.2%;
- Eswatini: 6951, -90.7%;
- Botswana: 4425, -90.0%;
- Germany: 1557, -95.6%;
- UK: 1688, -96.6%;
- US: 1844, -92.8%;
- Malawi: 2386, -87.3%;
- Namibia: 4998, -65.6%;
- France: 1128, -91.0%;
- Zambia: 4167, -66.0%;
- Netherlands: 620, -95.1%;
- Australia: 180, -97.8%. [more - original PR]