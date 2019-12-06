6-Dec-2019 10:02 AM
Visitor arrivals to Singapore up 4% to 1.5m in Oct-2019
Singapore Tourism Board reported (05-Dec-2019) visitor arrivals to Singapore for Oct-2019. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 1.5 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- By market:
- China: 258,063, +4.2%;
- Indonesia: 251,811, +11.8%;
- India: 116,088, +1.8%;
- Malaysia: 97,296, -6.2%;
- Australia: 96,389, +1.4%;
- Japan: 80,057, +8.2%;
- Philippines: 73,794, +8.2%;
- Thailand: 63,317, -3.7%;
- South Korea: 56,589, +4.9%;
- US: 50,632, +9.5%;
- UK: 48,565, +0.6%;
- Vietnam: 41,486, +0.7%;
- Hong Kong: 35,903, +3%;
- Taiwan: 34,565, +13.9%;
- Germany: 28,445, -1.3%;
- Visitor arrivals by air: 1.2 million, +5.6%. [more - original PR]