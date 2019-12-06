Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Dec-2019 10:02 AM

Visitor arrivals to Singapore up 4% to 1.5m in Oct-2019

Singapore Tourism Board reported (05-Dec-2019) visitor arrivals to Singapore for Oct-2019. Details include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More