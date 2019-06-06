6-Jun-2019 11:36 AM
Visitor arrivals to Singapore up 3% in Apr-2019, arrivals from Australia up 9%
Singapore Tourism Board reported (04-Jun-2019) visitor arrivals to Singapore for Apr-2019. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 1.6 million, +3.4% year-on-year;
- By market:
- China: 302,064, +3.8%;
- Indonesia: 240,842, +2.4%;
- India: 120,214, -1.7%;
- Australia: 107,494, +8.5%;
- Malaysia: 95,035, -3.4%;
- Philippines: 83,445, +5.5%;
- Japan: 65,200, +29.7%;
- UK: 55,996, +2.7%;
- US: 54,173, +7.4%;
- South Korea: 39,459, -11.4%;
- By market:
- Visitor arrivals by air: 1.2 million, +3.3%. [more - original PR]