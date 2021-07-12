12-Jul-2021 11:02 AM
Visitor arrivals to Seychelles down 48% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019
Seychelles' National Bureau of Statistics reported (07-Jul-2021) visitor arrivals to Seychelles in Jun-2021, as follows:
- Visitor arrivals: 13,413, -47.9% compared to Jun-2019;
- Russia: 3653, +481.7%;
- United Arab Emirates: 1609, -48.4%;
- Israel: 955, +1264.3%;
- Saudi Arabia: 936, +354.4%;
- France: 726, -60.9%;
- Ukraine: 636, +400.8%;
- Germany: 587, -85.6%;
- US: 569, -30.3%;
- Poland: 462, -24.0%;
- Qatar: 376, -37.5%. [more - original PR]