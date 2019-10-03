Become a CAPA Member
3-Oct-2019 3:37 PM

Visitor arrivals to Qatar up 11% in the first eight months of 2019

Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics reported (02-Oct-2019) the following visitor arrival statistics for the eight months ended Aug-2019:

  • Visitor arrivals: 1.3 million, +11.4% year-on-year;
    • By market:
      • Gulf Cooperation Council States: 156,276;
      • Other Arab countries: 95,915;
      • Other Africa: 28,042;
      • Other Asia Pacific: 523,574;
      • Europe: 417,615;
      • Americas: 124,981;
  • By air: 1.2 million, +7.2%. [more - original PR]

