3-Oct-2019 3:37 PM
Visitor arrivals to Qatar up 11% in the first eight months of 2019
Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics reported (02-Oct-2019) the following visitor arrival statistics for the eight months ended Aug-2019:
- Visitor arrivals: 1.3 million, +11.4% year-on-year;
- By market:
- Gulf Cooperation Council States: 156,276;
- Other Arab countries: 95,915;
- Other Africa: 28,042;
- Other Asia Pacific: 523,574;
- Europe: 417,615;
- Americas: 124,981;
- By market:
- By air: 1.2 million, +7.2%. [more - original PR]