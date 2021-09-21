Visitor arrivals to Malta down 60% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019
National Statistics Office of Malta reported (15-Sep-2021) the following tourism highlights for Jul-2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 121,311, -60.1% compared to Jul-2019;
- UK: 20,397, -68.9%;
- France: 19,713, -17.1%;
- Italy: 15,967, -65.0%;
- Germany: 11,875, -34.1%;
- Poland: 10,409, -2.5%. [more - original PR]
