Visitor arrivals to Maldives up 70% in Dec-2021
Maldives' Ministry of Tourism reported (26-Jan-2022) the following tourism highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 164,284, +70.4% year-on-year;
- 2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 1.3 million, +138%;
- India: 291,787, +363%;
- Russia: 222,422, +262%;
- Sweden: 62,777, +19.1%;
- Germany: 95,358, +162%;
- US: 55,760, +182%. [more - original PR]
