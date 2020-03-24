Visitor arrivals to Maldives down 11% in Feb-2020, arrivals from China down 94.7%
Maldives' Ministry of Tourism reported (23-Mar-2020) visitor arrivals to the Maldives for Feb-2020. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 149,786, -11.1% year-on-year;
- Italy: 19,850, +11.5%;
- India: 15,521, +23.3%;
- UK: 14,796, +9.1%;
- Germany: 11,698, +5.0%;
- France: 10,787, +0.5%;
- Russia: 9690, +32.1%;
- US: 4543, -14.3%;
- Switzerland: 4264, +11.7%;
- Japan: 4052, +2.4%;
- China: 1647, -94.7%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More