Visitor arrivals to Macau up 30.7% to 7.7m in 2021
Macau's Statistics and Census Service reported (21-Jan-2022) visitor arrivals to Macau for Dec-2021 and for the 12 months ended Dec-2021. Details include:
- Dec-2021:
- Visitor arrivals: 820,870, +24.5% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended Dec-2021:
- Visitor arrivals: 7.7 million, +30.7%;
