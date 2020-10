Japan National Tourism Organisation reported (21-Oct-2020) 13,700 visitor arrivals to Japan in Sep-2020, a decline of 99.4% year-on-year. Visitor arrivals declined 83.7% to 4.0 million in the nine months ended Sep-2020. Japanese overseas travellers declined 98.2% to 31,600 in Sep-2020 and declined 79.6% to 3.1 million in the nine months ended Sep-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]