Visitor arrivals to Israel up 11% in 2019, air arrivals up 9%
Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported (06-Jan-2020) visitor arrivals to Israel for Dec-2019 and for the 12 months ended Dec-2019. Details include:
- Dec-2019:
- Visitor arrivals: 358,300, +10.0% year-on-year;
- Visitor arrivals by air: 312,500, +8.5%;
- 12 months ended Dec-2019:
-
- Visitor arrivals: 4.6 million, +10.5% year-on-year;
- US: 969,400;
- France: 367,500;
- Russia: 318,100;
- Germany: 289,000;
- UK: 235,400;
- Italy: 190,700;
- China: 156,100;
- Ukraine: 135,400;
- Poland: 156,900;
- Romania: 121,100;
- Visitor arrivals by air: 4.0 million, +9.2%. [more - original PR - English/Hebrew]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More